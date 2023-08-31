Romania to launch programs worth over EUR 1 bln to develop its food industry

Romania will launch at the end of September two programs with state financing worth over EUR 1 billion aimed at developing the food industry, the minister of agriculture and rural development Florin Barbu told Agerpres.

“In the governing program, we have an ambitious program for agriculture and the food industry - Investalim. From the first week I took over the Agriculture portfolio, together with the Prime Minister, we started this program, which has a financing of almost EUR 600 million. It is a state aid scheme with an intensity of up to 70% per project. It will finance major projects of almost EUR 50 million per project. We took this decision because we want the raw material produced by Romanian farmers to remain in Romania, to be processed here and allow more Romanian farmers and processors to export. We will launch this program on September 30,” said Florin Barbu.

The second program, worth EUR 500 million, will help food processors and farmers install solar panels and reduce energy costs. The program will finance up to 100% of the eligible costs, and the money comes from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In September and October, the Agriculture Ministry also plans to launch new financing lines from the Strategic Program for 2023-2027 dedicated to developing orchards, animal farms and supporting young farmers.

