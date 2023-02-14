NATO evaluates ways to protect non-member countries such as Moldova

The North Atlantic Alliance will analyze ways to supplement concrete assistance for the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Georgia in the context of Russian threats, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Moldovan president Maia Sandu confirmed on February 13 that the documents received from Ukraine's intelligence services converge with local evidence about Russian forces plotting to undermine the country's stability. Separately, the country is more frequently crossed by Russian missiles, while its defence capabilities are modest.

Jens Stoltenberg declared that the defence ministers of the NATO member states would discuss, during the meeting on February 14-25, ways to "consolidate NATO's position in the sense of deterrence and defence".

"We will address industrial capabilities and intensify the defence of the essential submarine infrastructure. We will intensify and accelerate the support for Ukraine", said Jens Stoltenberg, according to the transcript of the statements consulted by Mediafax news agency.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)