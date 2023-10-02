Romania’s small modular reactor project gets key permit from regulator

Romania’s nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) and its US partner NuScale Power saluted the approval by the nuclear market regulator CNCAN of the Licensing Basis Document (LBD) for the NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) powerplant with a gross installed power of 462 MWe.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the Romanian National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) issued the official approval letter in August 2023 as confirmation of the Licensing Basis Document (LBD) conformity with the national regulatory requirements.

The approval of the Licensing Basis Document (LBD) represents a key milestone of the Small Modular Reactor Project, which will facilitate the implementation of the licensing process for all the stages of the NuScale Power plant in Romania. The LBD establishes the licensing requirements for the six-module power plant project, the applicable, both domestic and international, regulatory documents, codes and standards, as well as the project characteristics that ensure the fulfilment of the nuclear safety requirements and criteria.

Romania, through the project company RoPower, founded by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas (part of the E-Infra Group), is the first country in Europe and the second in the world after the United States to take the first steps toward the implementation of NuScale’s SMR technology with a 6-module plant and an installed capacity of 462 MWe within this decade.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)