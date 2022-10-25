Romania to send request for second merit-based Resilience disbursement at end-October

The Government of Romania will send the European Commission the second request for disbursements under the Resilience Facility based on targets and milestones by the end of October, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

“I know that all the documents have already been submitted to the Commission, and there are still certain aspects that need to be clarified for a number of them,” PM Ciuca stated, according to Bursa.ro.

The second request has a value of EUR 3.2 bln, of which EUR 2.14 bln are grants.

The first request (for EUR 2.6 bln, net of advance payments, o/w EUR 1.8 bln grants), based on the milestones and targets due end-December, 2021, was sent at the end of May and endorsed by the Commission in October 2022.

There are some 51 such targets and milestones covered by the new request. “A couple of laws” should still be passed in order to meet the 51 requirements, PM Ciuca admitted.

In separate news on the EU’s multiannual financial framework 2014-2020, PM Ciuca said that EUR 4 bln were absorbed this year, in addition to the EUR 20 bln absorbed previously, so that the absorption rate reached 67%. The target rate by the end of 2023, when the absorption period expires, is 85%-90%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)