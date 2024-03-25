Romanian Red Cross inaugurates national coordination center for disaster interventions

The Romanian Red Cross, in partnership with the Italian Red Cross, inaugurated the National Coordination and Communications Center for Disaster Interventions on March 22, aimed at supporting a more efficient emergency response.

Housed by the CTPark warehouse on the A1 motorway, the National Coordination and Communications Center (CNCC) was designed to facilitate collaboration and communication, both internally and with authorities and partners, during disaster response operations. Using modern technology, it will coordinate humanitarian efforts and the flow of relevant information in a timely manner, so as to respond to emergencies effectively, the Red Cross said.

“By increasing responsiveness, strengthening collaboration, and adapting to changes in the environment, we can help build a more resilient and safer world for all,” stated Adrian Halpert, director general of the Romanian Red Cross.

The Romanian Red Cross and the Italian Red Cross strengthened their collaboration amid the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as they have been carrying out joint actions to help Ukrainian citizens. Thus, in May 2022, an operational base was inaugurated in Suceava with the aim of assisting in evaluation, logistics, and humanitarian intervention operations in Ukraine.

After two years of activity, the warehouse in Suceava enters a new phase, being transferred to the management of the Romanian Red Cross. The hub, consisting of five modular tents of 200 square meters each, has been dismantled and will be used as the starting point for developing regional disaster intervention warehouses of the Romanian Red Cross in the counties of Iași, Dâmbovița, and Covasna.

The Romanian Red Cross also inaugurated a National Training Center for volunteers and its own staff, a space where training sessions will be organized, thus contributing to the development and continuous training of rescuers.

(Photo source: Romanian Red Cross)