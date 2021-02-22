Romania recalls 23 ambassadors, including from the US and Germany

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday, February 22, the decrees to recall 23 ambassadors. Among them, George Maior, Romania’s ambassador to the US, and Emil Hurezeanu, the country’s ambassador to Germany.

The list released by the Romanian Presidency also includes Bogdan Mazuru, Romania’s ambassador to Austria; Vlad Vasiliu, ambassador of Romania to the Swiss Confederation and to the Principality of Liechtenstein, residing in Bern; Ovidiu Dranga, the country’s ambassador to Poland; Steluța Arhire, the ambassador to Slovakia; Liviu-Petru Zăpîrțan, the ambassador to the Holy See and to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; Adrian-Gabriel Davidoiu, Romania’s ambassador to Norway; and Lilian Zamfiroiu, the ambassador to Luxembourg.

Manuela Breazu - the ambassador of Romania to Ireland, Dan Iancu - the ambassador to Azerbaijan, Svetlana-Tatiana Iosiper - the ambassador to Japan, Marcel Alexandru - ambassador to People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Niger, Nicolae Comănescu - ambassador to Jordan, Nicușor-Daniel Tănase - ambassador to Kuwait, and Iulia Pataki - ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Rwanda are also on the list.

Gențiana Șerbu, ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, the Community of the Bahamas and Barbados was also recalled, alongside Marius Constantin Borănescu, ambassador to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zambia, Eswatini, Seychelles, Madagascar, Comoros, and Mauritius.

The other names on the list are Monica-Mihaela Știrbu, Romania’s ambassador to Chile; Ștefan Mera, the ambassador to Brazil, Suriname, and Guyana; Dan Stoenescu, the ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia; Mihai Ciompec, the ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and Cezar-Manole Armeanu, the ambassador to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

About a month ago, president Iohannis appointed new Romanian ambassadors to countries such as Russia, Canada, and the UK.

