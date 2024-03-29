Energy

Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will keep the electricity and natural gas price capping scheme for another year, until the end of March 2025, under an emergency ordinance passed on March 28. 

Some parameters of the scheme – but not the end-user prices – were adjusted to better reflect the lower wholesale market prices. Thus, the capped price for electricity was cut from RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh, and the capped price for natural gas was reduced from RON 150 (EUR 30) to RON 120 (EUR 24) per MWh. 

The electricity and gas suppliers can not charge prices above the capped ones – as the supplementary revenues generated by higher prices are levied a 100% tax. 

Analysts objected to the still high capped electricity price being above the current market prices. Minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said that the calculations were made by the energy market regulator ANRE but could be subject to further adjustments if needed, Hotnews.ro reported.

In principle, higher capped energy prices encourage higher market prices and, thus, higher profits for energy companies. Part of the profits are poured into the Energy Transition Fund to compensate for the losses incurred by energy suppliers.

Separately, energy suppliers that incur losses because of high market prices and regulated (capped) end-user prices are compensated by the Energy Transition Fund, a government fund financed from windfall taxes charged to electricity and natural gas producers.

The energy suppliers have complained about the late payments operated by the government and objected to some unclear wording in the emergency ordinance that could be interpreted as partial compensation for their losses in case the Energy Transition Fund is insufficient for full compensation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025

29 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will keep the electricity and natural gas price capping scheme for another year, until the end of March 2025, under an emergency ordinance passed on March 28. 

Some parameters of the scheme – but not the end-user prices – were adjusted to better reflect the lower wholesale market prices. Thus, the capped price for electricity was cut from RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh, and the capped price for natural gas was reduced from RON 150 (EUR 30) to RON 120 (EUR 24) per MWh. 

The electricity and gas suppliers can not charge prices above the capped ones – as the supplementary revenues generated by higher prices are levied a 100% tax. 

Analysts objected to the still high capped electricity price being above the current market prices. Minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said that the calculations were made by the energy market regulator ANRE but could be subject to further adjustments if needed, Hotnews.ro reported.

In principle, higher capped energy prices encourage higher market prices and, thus, higher profits for energy companies. Part of the profits are poured into the Energy Transition Fund to compensate for the losses incurred by energy suppliers.

Separately, energy suppliers that incur losses because of high market prices and regulated (capped) end-user prices are compensated by the Energy Transition Fund, a government fund financed from windfall taxes charged to electricity and natural gas producers.

The energy suppliers have complained about the late payments operated by the government and objected to some unclear wording in the emergency ordinance that could be interpreted as partial compensation for their losses in case the Energy Transition Fund is insufficient for full compensation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen
29 March 2024
Defense
Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership
29 March 2024
Energy
Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025
28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport