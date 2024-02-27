Study: energy price capping in Romania cut decent living costs by 10%

The regulation of energy and some food prices by the government in Romania led to a reduction, on average, by 11% of the costs of the goods and services necessary for a decent life for a family with two children, respectively by RON 1,118 per month, according to a study published by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania foundation and quoted by Economica.net.

Savings in the family budget were predominantly generated by regulating energy prices, while the impact of the food price capping was marginal.

In the absence of measures to cap energy prices, the total value of the minimum basket for a decent living would have increased by 10.4%.

At the same time, the estimated impact of the measures to cap commercial additions in the case of food was 0.6% of the basket's value, according to the calculations made by the study's authors.

