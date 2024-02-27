Society

Study: energy price capping in Romania cut decent living costs by 10%

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regulation of energy and some food prices by the government in Romania led to a reduction, on average, by 11% of the costs of the goods and services necessary for a decent life for a family with two children, respectively by RON 1,118 per month, according to a study published by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania foundation and quoted by Economica.net.

Savings in the family budget were predominantly generated by regulating energy prices, while the impact of the food price capping was marginal.

In the absence of measures to cap energy prices, the total value of the minimum basket for a decent living would have increased by 10.4%.

At the same time, the estimated impact of the measures to cap commercial additions in the case of food was 0.6% of the basket's value, according to the calculations made by the study's authors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Study: energy price capping in Romania cut decent living costs by 10%

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The regulation of energy and some food prices by the government in Romania led to a reduction, on average, by 11% of the costs of the goods and services necessary for a decent life for a family with two children, respectively by RON 1,118 per month, according to a study published by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania foundation and quoted by Economica.net.

Savings in the family budget were predominantly generated by regulating energy prices, while the impact of the food price capping was marginal.

In the absence of measures to cap energy prices, the total value of the minimum basket for a decent living would have increased by 10.4%.

At the same time, the estimated impact of the measures to cap commercial additions in the case of food was 0.6% of the basket's value, according to the calculations made by the study's authors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement
27 February 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant
26 February 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom gets Resilience funds for two green hydrogen plants in Romania
26 February 2024
Culture
Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024
26 February 2024
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger
23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers