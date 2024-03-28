Healthcare

Romanian president approves law prohibiting sale of electronic cigarettes to minors

28 March 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently approved a law initiated by Social Democrat (PSD) deputy Alfred Simonis prohibiting the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. 

The law aims to reduce the exposure of children and young people to tobacco products and discourage smoking among young people.

It also bans such products from being sold through vending machines. Minors will also not be able to refill bottles for cigarettes and electronic devices for heating tobacco.

Additionally, educational institutions are tasked with introducing their own regulations for students who sell or possess products with tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and devices for heating tobacco.

"The introduction to the market of nicotine pouches for oral use that do not comply with the provisions of this law is prohibited. The nicotine level contained in each pouch cannot exceed 20 mg per pouch," the enacted law further stipulates, cited by News.ro

The law adopts the definition of electronic cigarettes and electronic cigarette refill bottles as provided in European legislation.

"To verify the age of individuals purchasing these types of products, sellers may request an identification document," the law adds.

The sale through easybox/locker devices of all categories of tobacco-containing products is prohibited. If sold through courier services, these products must have printed on the parcel, in a readable manner, the message: "Attention! This package contains tobacco products and/or products containing nicotine. The customer's age should be verified."

On December 4, 2023, the Senate adopted the project, as the first notified forum, and the vote from February 27 by the Chamber of Deputies was decisive.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Darius Strazdas | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
