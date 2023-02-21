The Romanian men's futsal national team is roaring to play their last two games of the futsal World Cup preliminaries in March. They will face Finland on Wednesday, March 1, at the Sala Rapid in Bucharest. Four days later, on Sunday, March 5, the away match against Denmark is scheduled.

After a comfortable start of the campaign last year, Endre Kacsó's boys are sitting comfortably on the top of Group 8 with 6 points, following a 5-1 home victory against the Danes and a 1-2 win against Finland. The latter is currently the group's runner-up with 3 points while Denmark has zero.

Should Romania win the last two games, they will qualify directly for the Elite Round and continue their journey to secure their tickets to the 2024 World Cup. They will join qualified teams of Iran and India (Asian representatives), Morocco (Africa), Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States (North & Central America).

Throughout its history, Romania has never qualified for the futsal World Cup, and if anything, this could be the perfect time for Hadnagy István and co. to write their names in the stars. Previously before the 2021 edition in Lithuania, Romania failed to qualify after placing third in Group D of the Elite round, which consisted of Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, and Slovenia.

(Photo source: Frf.ro)