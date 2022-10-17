Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Brașov in autumn colors

The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. This week, we put the focus on beautiful Romanian landscapes in autumn colors.

At the heart of the Country of Bârsei, surrounded on three sides by the Southern Carpathian Mountains, featuring gothic, baroque, and renaissance architecture, and both naturally and culturally rich, Brasov is one of the most beautiful places in Romania. ((Photo source - click on the number to get to the photo 79962490 © Corin Mihaila | Dreamstime.com)

It is one of the Siebenbürgen (seven-walled citadels) built by the Transylvanian Saxons, alongside Bistrița (Bistritz), Cluj (Klausenburg), Mediaș (Mediasch), Sebeș (Mühlbach), Sibiu (Hermannstadt) and Sighișoara (Schässburg).

The city was founded on the site of an ancient settlement in 1211, by the Teutonic Knights, at King Andrew II of Hungary’s order. When the crusaders left in 1225, only the Saxon settlers they brought with them remained, according to theculturetrip.com.

The location of the city at the intersection of trade routes linking the Ottoman Empire and western Europe, together with a friendly tax regime, allowed Saxon merchants to obtain considerable wealth and exert strong political influence in the region, according to romaniatourism.com. This was reflected in the city's name, Kronstadt (German) or Corona (Latin), meaning the Crown City.

Earlier this year, Brașov featured on Booking.com’s list of top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022. Booking.com’s presentation of Brașov highlights the city’s medieval ambiance, set to "transport you back in time."

Some of the most interesting things to see in Brașov are: the Council Square, the Black Church, the Council Hall, Rope Street, the Weavers' Bastion, the White and the Black Towers, Mount Tâmpa, Ecaterina’s Gate, the Cetățuia Fortress, the First Romanian School, and the Synagogue.

Additionally, says romanianfriend.com, on day trips in the area you can visit famous castles such as Bran and Râșnov, discover Romanian rural culture in the traditional villages of Măgura or Viscri, go hiking in Piatra Craiului, Bucegi or Făgaraș Mountains, or even see bears in the wild in the Libearty Bear Sanctuary in Zărnești.

