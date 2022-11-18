Romania’s pharma market up 21% YoY in 12 months to September

The value of the drug market in Romania increased by 21% in the 12-month period between October 2021 and September 2022 compared to the previous 12-month period, to a total of RON 24 bln (EUR 5 bln), according to market research firm Cegedim quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The market is measured at the distribution price.

The sales of prescription drugs (Rx) through pharmacies rose by 18% YoY to RON 14.4 bln, while the sales of over-the-counter (OTC) products through pharmacies advanced by 25% YoY to RON 6.6 bln and the hospital segment posted the steepest advance (+29% YoY) to RON 3.74 bln.

In terms of volume, the market totalled 706.1 million boxes, up 8.7% compared to consumption from October 2020 to September 2021.

The total number of treatment days increased by 4.5%.

