Romania’s perceived corruption score weakens

Romania ranks 25th among the European Union’s 28 countries in the Perceived Corruption ranking compiled by Transparency International.

The Perceived Corruption Index (PCI) in Romania worsened by one point from 48 to 47, which is a moderate decline considering the developments in the last year.

Over the past year, the ruling coalition has managed to dismiss the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi, altered significantly the anticorruption legislation and has been exerting even more pressures toward a milder anticorruption pursuit. Nevertheless, failures of past anticorruption policies surfaced, eroding public trust in the relevant institutions.

The average PCI in EU28 decreased by one point as well, to 65 in 2018. Romania ranks better in this ranking than only three EU countries: Bulgaria, Greece, and Hungary.

The index ranges between 0 (where the corruption is perceived as the most widespread) and 100 (no corruption perceived).

No progress for Romania in Corruption Perception Index

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)