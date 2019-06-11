Artist Olivia Mihaltianu and Anca Poterasu Gallery represent Romania at Paris Photo 2019

The Anca Poterasu Gallery, through visual artist Olivia Mihaltianu, represents Romania at the international art photography fair Paris Photo 2019, which will take place at Grand Palais between November 7 and November 10, the Romanian Cultural Institute announced.

More than 200 photographers from 31 countries exhibit their work and meet their public at Paris Photo 2019. Visitors are invited to the launch of limited editions and rare books, debates and autograph sessions of the greatest contemporary artists.

Romania will be represented by visual artist Olivia Mihaltianu with the work Cette histoire n’est pas fantastique/ This story is not fantastic, curated by Anca Poterasu Gallery from Bucharest. The project will be exhibited within the newest section of the event, Curiosa, which this year is dedicated to emerging artists.

Olivia Mihaltianu studied visual arts at the University of Arts in Bucharest, where she lives and works. Her works have been presented in numerous international exhibitions such as Anca Poterasu Gallery (2019); Tranzit.ro/Bucharest (2019); Musée des civilisations de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée (Mucem), Marseille (2019); Ex-east, The past and present stories of the Romanian avant-garde, the former headquarters of the Communist Party in Paris, the Niemeyer building, France (2019); the Athens Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), Greece (2018); LOOP, Barcelona (2017); and Zigote Press, Cleveland (2014).

In parallel with the participation in Paris Photo 2019, the public in Bucharest can see the extended exhibition of Olivia Mihaltianu’s project at the Anca Poterasu Gallery until December 7, 2019.

(Photo: Cette histoire n’est pas fantastique, Olivia Mihaltianu/ Photo source: Ancapoterasu.com)