Defense

Romania to order EUR 1 bln of missiles for its Patriot systems

12 December 2023

Romania’s Defence Ministry sent for approval to Parliament the request for launching an order estimated at over EUR 1 billion for the procurement of 200 missiles for its Patriot defence systems. The producer will be Comlog of Germany, under licensing from the US authorities, Profit.ro reported.

Some 35% of the value of the order should be paid to the contractor until March 2024.

Romania announced in March 2023 that the fourth of its Patriot missile batteries is operating, giving a major boost to national security while enhancing the defence of NATO’s south-eastern flank.

According to the US State Department, Romania signed an agreement for seven Patriot batteries in a contract worth USD 3.9 billion in 2017, with the contract awarded to American manufacturers Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin a year later.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)

