Defense

Romania launches tender for EUR 1.9 billion short-range missile system

20 November 2023

Romania’s state-owned company Romtehnica launched a tender to buy short and very short range missile systems under a contract estimated at RON 9.5 billion (EUR 1.9 billion).

The payments are scheduled to take place gradually over a five-year period, and the producer will provide a two-year guarantee period.

The largest global military equipment suppliers have already expressed their interest and are expected to place offers, according to Economica.net.

In March 2022, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis announced that Romania needs to increase defence spending to 2.5% of the GDP from 2% following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. About 40% of this is earmarked for procurement of equipment. This results in an amount of at least EUR 3 billion spent on military equipment this year alone.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pingvin121674/Dreamstime.com)

