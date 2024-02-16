Romania opens lanes for EU-registered trucks at several border crossing points

Romania’s National Company for the Management of Road Infrastructure recently opened lanes dedicated to trucks registered in the European Union (EU) at Calafat, Borș II, and Nădlac II border crossing points.

"The first lane exclusively dedicated to EU vehicles at the customs point in Calafat has been opened! More specifically, a traffic lane has been opened only for vehicles registered in the European Union at the Control and Collection Agency (CCA). On the other lane, traffic will be allowed for vehicles registered in EU member states as well as those registered in non-EU states," transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on February 15.

Trucks leaving the country must first pass through the Customs Control and Collection Agencies. Only then can carriers proceed to border control.

"Today, we are solving one of the essential requests of transporters. The lanes dedicated to vehicles registered in the European Union become operational. Since yesterday, traffic has been opened on such a lane at the Calafat customs, and as of today, at Nădlac II and Borș II. Giurgiu customs will follow soon, and thus our transporters will have priority over trucks from Ukraine or Turkey," prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on February 16, cited by Digi24.

The dedicated lanes were created following protests by transporters in January. They were dissatisfied, among other things, with long waiting times at customs. The new lanes created will be labeled "EU," and only trucks registered in the European Union will be allowed to travel on them.

Trucks registered in non-EU states as well as those registered in EU member states, can still travel on lanes labeled "All Trucks" if the "EU" lanes are overcrowded or the "All Trucks" lane is available, according to CNAIR.

The government also pledged over RON 1.2 billion (EUR 241 million) in subsidies to over 700,000 farmers. The funds “will reach farmers in the plant and livestock sectors, based on applications submitted last year. The funds represent transitional national aid financed by European funds. Over 550,000 farmers from the plant sector and 200,000 from the livestock sector will benefit from these amounts," Marcel Ciolacu said at the beginning of the February 16 government meeting.

(Photo source: Rechitan Sorin | Dreamstime.com)