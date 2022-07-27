Romania launches National Plan to integrate 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

The National Plan of Measures for the Integration of Ukrainian refugees in Romania in the medium and long term was publicly launched on July 26.

No special privileges will be granted, but the refugees will benefit from support so that they become independent in the shortest possible time, explained Mădălina Turza, advisor within the prime minister's chancellery, Bursa.ro reported. Specifically, the employment procedure will be simplified and targeted language courses will be provided as examples of specific actions.

The National Action Plan, approved by emergency ordinance, was created together with partners from the United Nations agencies present in Romania, civil society and ministries.

The Government official explained that a series of key activities are targeted in the fields of education, health, employment, and housing for children and vulnerable people.

The almost 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in Romania need concrete measures so that they can work, go to school and be independent, Turza said.

The plan also refers to the safety and security of Ukrainian refugees.

"We all know that in a crisis situation with vulnerable people, with people crossing the border in massive flows, there are risks of exploitation, abuse, human trafficking, missing children," she added.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)