Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 12:16
Business

Romania kicks off COVID-19 microgrants scheme for SMEs

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Economy Ministry will open on Monday, October 12, the applications for microgrants aimed at helping local SMEs and individual enterprises (PFA) affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Within this scheme, the state will distribute EUR 2,000 microgrants to SMEs that had no employees in 2019, PFAs in selected economic sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and NGOs involved in helping COVID-19 patients and hospitals.

The total budget for this scheme is EUR 100 million, with most of the money coming from the EU budget. Thus, the scheme will help 50,000 beneficiaries, according to the first-come-first-serve principle.

The grant applications can be sent starting Monday morning, October 12, at 10:00 AM, through the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform. The application period is five days and ends on Friday, October 16, at 20:00. However, the deadline could be extended if the available budget isn’t exhausted in the first five days.

The microgrants are part of a wider grants program designed by Romania’s Government and approved by the European Commission, which aims to help SMEs impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The program includes two more schemes: grants for working capital dedicated to SMEs in sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and investment grants aimed at helping local SMEs strengthen and expand their activity.

The grants will be distributed through eight local banks: Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Raiffeisen Bank Romania, CEC Bank, OTP Bank Romania, Banca Romaneasca, and UniCredit Bank Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 83367589 © Vaeenma | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
16 September 2020
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 12:16
Business

Romania kicks off COVID-19 microgrants scheme for SMEs

09 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Economy Ministry will open on Monday, October 12, the applications for microgrants aimed at helping local SMEs and individual enterprises (PFA) affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Within this scheme, the state will distribute EUR 2,000 microgrants to SMEs that had no employees in 2019, PFAs in selected economic sectors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and NGOs involved in helping COVID-19 patients and hospitals.

The total budget for this scheme is EUR 100 million, with most of the money coming from the EU budget. Thus, the scheme will help 50,000 beneficiaries, according to the first-come-first-serve principle.

The grant applications can be sent starting Monday morning, October 12, at 10:00 AM, through the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform. The application period is five days and ends on Friday, October 16, at 20:00. However, the deadline could be extended if the available budget isn’t exhausted in the first five days.

The microgrants are part of a wider grants program designed by Romania’s Government and approved by the European Commission, which aims to help SMEs impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The program includes two more schemes: grants for working capital dedicated to SMEs in sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and investment grants aimed at helping local SMEs strengthen and expand their activity.

The grants will be distributed through eight local banks: Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Raiffeisen Bank Romania, CEC Bank, OTP Bank Romania, Banca Romaneasca, and UniCredit Bank Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 83367589 © Vaeenma | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
16 September 2020
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant