Romania’s Madrigal Choir goes on tour in Peru

Romania's National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin," conducted by Anna Ungureanu and Cezar Verlan, will be in Peru this month for its first tour in South America. Seven events are scheduled between March 10 and 20.

The tour marks the celebration of 85 years of Romanian-Peruvian diplomatic relations, as well as the Romanian Embassy in Lima taking over the presidency of the Francophonie Festival Peru 2024, the organizers said.

The Madrigal Choir will give five concerts and recitals at the Embassy of Romania and in the Congress of the Republic of Peru, as well as in cathedrals and theaters in Lima, but also in Cusco and Machu Picchu (Aguas Calientes).

On this occasion, the Madrigal Choir will perform in one of the world's most beautiful and enigmatic ancient places, a UNESCO heritage site - the Inca temple in Machu Picchu. The choir will film the second episode of the Romanian Contemporary Music in Universal Ancient Spaces project: Machu Picchu - The Choral Suite from Ţara Oașului, based on the work signed by the Romanian composer Dariu Pop.

The first episode of the series, Sarmizegetusa Regia – Flames and Wheels, was released on National Culture Day, January 15, 2024, in partnership with the National Heritage Institute. The video was filmed in the Dacian site Sarmizegetusa Regia in Romania.

In addition, as part of its cultural diplomacy program, the Madrigal Choir will also release the record National Anthems of South American Countries. It includes the latest recordings of the Madrigal Choir, conducted by Anna Ungureanu and Cezar Verlan - the official anthems of the states on the South American continent on CDs produced to the highest technical standards.

(Photo source: the Madrigal Choir)