Romanian Cultural Institute in New York celebrates female creativity with special group exhibition

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York marks International Women's Day and National Women’s History Month with a special group exhibition titled GODDESSES, AMAZONS, and MOTHERS. On show from March 8 to April 12 in the Brâncuşi Gallery, the exhibition is “a celebration of female creativity and a testament to the enduring power and limitless potential of women everywhere.”

Created in collaboration with guest curator Aida Balamaci, an international expert in cultural policies with Romanian and Austrian origins, the event brings seven artists from Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa into the spotlight. Besides the Romanian artists Hortensia Mi Kafchin and Ana-Maria Morar, Nana Afya (Ghana), Angela China (USA), Chiao-Han Chueh (Taiwan), Mariana Cromeyer (El Salvador), and Ekatherina Savtchenko (USA/Germany) will also exhibit their works.

“Through the paintings and installations presented in the exhibition, the seven artists […] offer unique insights into female identity, strength, and creativity while reflecting on the current status of femininity, motherhood, and women's empowerment,” representatives of ICR New York said.

On the opening day of March 8, the public is also invited to participate in an art talk, which will focus on female creativity and will be attended by the artists Angela China, Chiao-Han Chueh, Ana-Maria Morar, Mariana Cromeyer, and Nana Afya, as well as the curator of the exhibition, Aida Balamaci.

GODDESSES, AMAZONS, and MOTHERS is the inaugural project of ICR New York’s newest annual series, which aims to bring together artists from Romania and different corners of the globe, fostering a shared visual discourse and providing a platform for global recognition.

(Photo source: ICR New York)