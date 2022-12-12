Business

Romania loses EUR 10 bln yearly by being outside of Schengen, minister says

12 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Being denied entry into the Schengen area causes yearly losses of EUR 10 bln to the Romanian economy, said economy minister Florin Spataru on Thursday, after Austria voted against Romania’s admission into Schengen.

“[Granting Schengen membership to Romania] is a decision that should have been technical in nature, but it has been transformed into one that, from my point of view, undermines the principle of solidarity that we should demonstrate in every moment,” Spataru said, according to Agerpres.

He also said that most European states understood that Romania’s place is in Schengen before pleading with every EU ambassador and state to leave aside any emotion and analyze Romania’s bid for entry from a technical perspective.

Schengen rejection: Austrian businesses in Romania face boycott calls

Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Business

Romania loses EUR 10 bln yearly by being outside of Schengen, minister says

12 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Being denied entry into the Schengen area causes yearly losses of EUR 10 bln to the Romanian economy, said economy minister Florin Spataru on Thursday, after Austria voted against Romania’s admission into Schengen.

“[Granting Schengen membership to Romania] is a decision that should have been technical in nature, but it has been transformed into one that, from my point of view, undermines the principle of solidarity that we should demonstrate in every moment,” Spataru said, according to Agerpres.

He also said that most European states understood that Romania’s place is in Schengen before pleading with every EU ambassador and state to leave aside any emotion and analyze Romania’s bid for entry from a technical perspective.

Schengen rejection: Austrian businesses in Romania face boycott calls

Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region