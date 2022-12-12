Romania loses EUR 10 bln yearly by being outside of Schengen, minister says

Being denied entry into the Schengen area causes yearly losses of EUR 10 bln to the Romanian economy, said economy minister Florin Spataru on Thursday, after Austria voted against Romania’s admission into Schengen.

“[Granting Schengen membership to Romania] is a decision that should have been technical in nature, but it has been transformed into one that, from my point of view, undermines the principle of solidarity that we should demonstrate in every moment,” Spataru said, according to Agerpres.

He also said that most European states understood that Romania’s place is in Schengen before pleading with every EU ambassador and state to leave aside any emotion and analyze Romania’s bid for entry from a technical perspective.

