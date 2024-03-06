Romania celebrates Voices of Freedom at 2024 London Book Fair

Romania participates in this year's edition of the London Book Fair with a dedicated stand and a series of events celebrating "freedom in all its creative forms," the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced. The 2024 event is held from March 12 to 14.

Organized under the slogan Voices of Freedom, Romania's participation at the London Book Fair "is dedicated to all generations of local writers who created in full freedom of speech," ICR said.

Roughly 350 volumes of Romanian fiction, albums dedicated to contemporary artists and Romanian cultural heritage, as well as English translations of books written by Romanian authors, will be exhibited at stand 6B10 in the central area of the fair. Informative materials about the book market in Romania, such as catalogs, flyers, and brochures, will accompany the selection of titles.

The program of events includes book launches, conferences, and spoken word performances that will be held at the ICR stand at the fair, the ICR London headquarters, the Barbican library, and Conway Hall.

The protagonists of this year's edition are writers Mădălina Căuneac, Liliana Corobca, prof. Hannah Dawson, Paula Erizanu, prof. Suzannah Lipscomb, Cosmin Perța, Florentin Popa, Alina Purcaru, Maria Stadnicka, Matei Vișniec, and Elena Vlădăreanu.

Writer and editor Marius Chivu, writer and literary critic Bogdan Crețu, together with editors Eli Bădică, Alex Ciorogar, and Susan Curtis, artist Iulian Morar, translator Gabi Reigh, and cultural manager Milena Deleva complete the list of participants.

"I express my hope and conviction that Romania's presence, far from being formal, will be noted both qualitatively and quantitatively. Because, especially in the area of literature, there is an unprecedented synchronization of the Romanian literary environment with contemporary Western literature, thematically and in terms of value," said ICR president Liviu Jicman.

The program is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romanian Cultural Institute)