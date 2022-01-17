COVID-19: Romania’s list of countries with epidemiological risk updated

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on January 14 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as red, yellow or green, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries/areas were removed from the red list, such as South Africa, Brazil, India, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Zambia, according to News.ro.

The new red list includes a total of 74 countries, among them Cyprus, Ireland, France, Greece, Spain, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, the US, Australia, and Canada.

The updated lists, valid starting January 16 at 00:00, are available here.

