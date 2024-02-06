Romania’s Klaus Iohannis appoints new presidential advisor

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis appointed George-Gabriel Bologan as presidential advisor on Monday, February 5.

Bologan, who is taking over from Bogdan Aurescu, served as Romania's ambassador to Italy since 2016, and from 2022 as Romania's ambassador to Spain.

The Presidential Administration states that he has "a rich career in diplomacy and has gone through all professional stages, from attaché to the representative of Romania with the diplomatic rank of ambassador. [...] As ambassador to Italy, he organized the first state visit after 46 years in the anniversary year of a century of national unity (2018), strengthening bilateral relations and creating a solid bridge between the two countries.”

“As ambassador to Spain, he promoted economic and trade relations between the two countries, strengthening partnerships and facilitating the exchange of experience in various fields. He organized the first joint session of the two governments in the history of the two countries," the Presidential Administration said, cited by News.ro.

Last week, president Klaus Iohannis released former foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu from the position of presidential advisor, starting from February 1, following his election as a judge of the International Court of Justice of the UN.

(Photo source: Ambasada României în Spania / Embajada de Rumanía en España on Facebook)