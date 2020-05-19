Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/19/2020 - 08:19
Business
Study: Romania should capture investors disappointed by China
19 May 2020
Romania must focus on encouraging domestic production for local and foreign markets, according to an analysis conducted by experts from Moneycorp Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Opportunities for "made in Romania" products, namely high-value affordable goods, will be significant in the medium and long term, according to the study.

Investors' fears regarding the safety of investments and "made in China" products are likely to increase the relocation of production facilities to Europe.

Romania must make all administrative and logistical efforts to be on the list of attractive countries for greenfield investments.

"Europeans will be more price-sensitive and will also pay attention to the origin of the goods. In this context, the new Dacia models that will launch this autumn and the new Ford Puma model produced in Craiova will be in the foreground. Dacia's Logan and Duster models sold excellently during the financial crisis of 2009," argued Claudiu Ghebaru, Senior Dealer of Moneycorp Romania.

Moneycorp is an international company offering foreign exchange and global payment services to individual and corporate customers.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
