Macro

Investments in Romania rise by 17% y/y in 2023

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of net investments in Romania (comparable prices) increased by 16.6% y/y in 2023, maintaining the high pace for the second year in a row after the 17.1% y/y advance in 2022.

In absolute terms (current prices), the value of total net investments in Romania reached RON 189.3 billion, or some EUR 38 billion.

After two years of quick advance, Romania’s net investments thus reached 11.8% of GDP from 10.1% in 2021.

The structure of net investments remains skewed toward buildings (59.2% of the total in 2023), while the investments in new productive equipment, including transport means, account for just under a third of the total (30.9%). Other investments (including intangible assets) account for nearly 10%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Investments in Romania rise by 17% y/y in 2023

13 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of net investments in Romania (comparable prices) increased by 16.6% y/y in 2023, maintaining the high pace for the second year in a row after the 17.1% y/y advance in 2022.

In absolute terms (current prices), the value of total net investments in Romania reached RON 189.3 billion, or some EUR 38 billion.

After two years of quick advance, Romania’s net investments thus reached 11.8% of GDP from 10.1% in 2021.

The structure of net investments remains skewed toward buildings (59.2% of the total in 2023), while the investments in new productive equipment, including transport means, account for just under a third of the total (30.9%). Other investments (including intangible assets) account for nearly 10%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced