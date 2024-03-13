Investments in Romania rise by 17% y/y in 2023

The volume of net investments in Romania (comparable prices) increased by 16.6% y/y in 2023, maintaining the high pace for the second year in a row after the 17.1% y/y advance in 2022.

In absolute terms (current prices), the value of total net investments in Romania reached RON 189.3 billion, or some EUR 38 billion.

After two years of quick advance, Romania’s net investments thus reached 11.8% of GDP from 10.1% in 2021.

The structure of net investments remains skewed toward buildings (59.2% of the total in 2023), while the investments in new productive equipment, including transport means, account for just under a third of the total (30.9%). Other investments (including intangible assets) account for nearly 10%.

