Romania Insider starts new online Trusted Business Directory for readers and companies (press release)

Press Release

Romania Insider, the most read English - language platform dedicated to Romania, has added a business directory to its website, which brings together trusted local companies active in Romania.

The Romania Insider Trusted Business Directory, available at directory.romania-insider.com, is an expanded, digital version of the print expat & travel guide City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond, which has been in print for over 11 years.

With over 2,000 businesses and locations from Bucharest and across main regions of Romania already curated for and listed in the directory, in over 200 popular categories, it is an invaluable resource for anybody looking to plan their trip to Romania, get settled in Romania or find suitable business partners for doing business in Romania. For companies that wish to be listed in this directory, it is a powerful promotion tool that will bring their business in front of an international audience from all over the world.

Companies based in Romania or offering services in Romania can already get listed on the platform though a simple online process, which allows them to include their information and become visible on the site, as well as on Romania Insider, and get SEO benefits as well. To get your company listed and include all your contact details, description, logo, and links to your platforms, go here.

Companies that have already been chosen by our team to be featured in the directory with a simple listing can choose to add more details to their dedicated page by claiming their listing and adding full contacts and links.

“When I started living as an expat in 2007 in Bucharest, I was in desperate need for structured information and trustworthy services provided in English language. This is why we started an annual expat guide in print. I am extremely proud to continue this model online now - in a more scalable way, with Romania Insider's business directory, where the number of printed pages does not limit us anymore ,” said Volker Moser, co-founder of Romania Insider.

“With the new business directory, we aim to make the life of our readers easier. For our business partners who chose to get listed in the directory, apart from visibility to our expat, investor and decision maker - readership, we now offer personalized mini-websites and high search engine visibility for affordable rates - and trackable results, ” said Corina Chirileasa, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Romania Insider.

Romania-Insider.com is the most-read English – language news and features website dedicated to Romania, read by over 3.6 million unique readers from all over the world. The English-speaking readership of Romania-Insider.com and its communication platforms are internationally-minded and include investors, top and middle managers of main companies in Romania and abroad, business analysts, international organizations, expats in Romania, diplomats, Romanians abroad, as well as foreign journalists from reputable regional and global publications.

For more information and requests of more than two listings in the new trusted business directory, please contact Irina Chirileasa, irina@romania-insider.com.