Cuisine

Romania Insider Cooking: Dracula's Beetroot Salad

25 November 2020
Romanian graphic designer and cookbook author Florin Muresan shares an easy recipe, full of color, that will help us get the vitamins we need for winter.

Ingredients for Dracula's Beetroot Salad

- serves four -

400 g. beetroot

100 g. feta cheese

 40 g. roasted walnuts

 50 g. rocket salad

1/2 lemon zest

1/2 lemon juice

1 tbsp vinegar

3-4 tbsp vegetable oil

salt and pepper

1/2 bunch chopped parsley

1 tbsp of ground horseradish 

 

How to prepare:

Peel the beets then boil in a large pot filled with water. Add 1 tbsp salt.

When tender, drain the water and dice the beets into 1inch / 2.5 cm pieces.

Zest half a lemon rind.

Place the beets in a large bowl and add the lemon juice and zest, the vinegar, and a good glug of oil.

Cut the cheese into smaller pieces than the beet cubes; and add them to the bowl, together with the chopped parsley and

the ground horseradish.

Mix in the washed rocket.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add the roasted, crushed walnuts.

"

(photos by Florin Muresan)

Florin Muresan is a Romanian graphic designer passionate about cooking. As a ceramist, he loves proportions, colors, textures, and shapes and is, at the same time, attached to his home - Transylvania. The result of his passions is the volume "Transylvania Cookbook" where he recorded 100 dear recipes of his childhood. The first book in English with UK/US metrics of the genre.

Want to share any recipes with us? Do you have a favorite Romanian dish or a reinterpreted Romanian dish? Send us your recipe and we will publish it on Romania Insider. Email us your recipes and a few pictures of your dish at [email protected].

