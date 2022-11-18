Romania to host the Munich Leaders Meeting in November

Romania will be the co-host of the Munich Leaders Meeting, part of the Munich Security Conference, between November 28-29. The meeting will take place in Bucharest.

The Munich Leaders Meetings bring together an exclusive circle of high-level participants to discuss current foreign and security policy challenges with a particular focus on a specific regional context. The meetings take place once or twice a year in different capitals of the world.

Over 75 high-level participants from more than 25 states will come to Bucharest for the meeting, including current and former state officials.

The event is a prestigious one and will take place only a few days before the meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers from all NATO countries. As a result, the Leaders Meeting will serve as a debate platform on issues such as security in the Black Sea, the implementation of the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid, and the implementation of the New Strategic Concept.

The holding of this meeting in Bucharest, for the first time in a state on NATO’s eastern flank, also carries some symbolic value. Romania is the EU and NATO country sharing the longest border with Ukraine and also borders the Black Sea.

“We are honored that Romania will host such an important event, under the Munich Security Conference brand, especially at a critical moment for regional and Euro-Atlantic security,” said Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu cited by G4Media. “Russia’s war against Ukraine has significantly altered the security balance in the Black Sea region, which impacts the European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole. We must be well prepared for any scenario,” he added.

Initiated in 1963, the Munich Security Conference has become in recent decades one of the most important independent forums for debate and exchange of views between decision-makers of the highest level, first-rank personalities in the field of international relations and global affairs, from academic circles respectively. The meeting also provides an important platform for European leaders to network with high-level representatives from the United States of America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

(Photo source: Munich Security Conference on Facebook)