Romania’s Govt. promises EUR 200 mln grants for food processing firms

Grants of up to EUR 500,000 will be extended to Romanian firms that process grain, oilseeds and milk under a scheme approved by the Government by emergency ordinance on November 17. The grants are supposed to cover the problems caused by the war in Ukraine.

The total budget of the scheme, to be in force until the end of June 2023, is EUR 200 mln.

“Russian military aggression in Ukraine has affected the supply chains and the functioning of many components of the economy and agriculture. The Government allocates grants to offset the higher cost of raw material stocks, transport, storage and processing,” Executive spokesperson Dan Carbunaru explained in a press conference after the Government meeting.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are economic operators who carry out activities in the following classes: CAEN Code 1061 - Manufacture of milling products, CAEN Code 1041 - Manufacture of oils and fats, CAEN Code 1051 - Manufacture of dairy products and cheeses, CAEN Code 1091 - Manufacture of food preparations farm animals, News.ro reported.

The maximum financial grant per beneficiary is EUR 500,000, conditional on the creation of raw material stocks for processing, as follows: 14,280 tonnes of wheat, or 14,280 tonnes of corn, or 9,615 tonnes of sunflower, or 10,000 tonnes of raw milk, or for obtaining combined fodder 15,600 tonnes consisting of wheat and/or barley and/or corn and/or soy and/or rapeseed.

If the stocks are lower than those foreseen, the level of the financial grant is reduced pro-rata, accordingly.

(Photo source: Andre Van Der Veen | Dreamstime.com)