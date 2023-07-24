Romania wins gold at women’s double sculls in U23 World Youth Championship

Romanian rowers Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca won the gold medal in women’s double sculls on Sunday, July 23, obtaining the second gold medal for Romania at the competition.

The Romanian athletes led the final race from the beginning and managed to win gold, according to News.ro.

“The second gold medal for Romania at the U23 World Youth Championship in Plovdiv! The athletes in the women's double sculls (BW2x) boat, Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca, led the final race from the beginning and succeeded in winning the most brilliant medal. Congratulations!” said the Romanian Rowing Federation on Facebook.

The day before, July 22, a gold medal was also won for Romania by the athletes in the women's quadruple sculls (BW4x) boat - Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Alexandra Ungureanu, Cristina Druga, and Patricia Cires.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)