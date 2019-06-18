Romania slides ten places in global services location ranking

Romania plunged ten places (to 28th) and fell out of the Top 20 Global Services Location Index (GSLI) ranking compiled by the global strategy and management consulting firm A.T. Kearney this year.

The ranking aims to identify the most suitable locations worldwide for their potential and fit to deliver business services to global companies.

Romania owes its position particularly to the “Financial attractiveness” and “Business environment” sub-scores, while it scores modestly for the “People skills and availability” and particularly “Digital resonance”.

The latter sub-index was introduced this year to capture the capacity to cope with the digital transformation, especially the effects of automation and need for cybersecurity skills, on the global services landscape. As automation destroys many thousands of low-skilled jobs, these jobs are partially replaced by more highly skilled and higher-paid jobs managing the automation, and companies are seeking a workforce with the business skills necessary to manage these new roles.

The GSLI has traditionally identified locations that can best provide information technology (IT), business process outsourcing (BPO), and voice services based on countries’ financial attractiveness, people skills, availability, and business environment.

