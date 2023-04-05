Romania to send USD 830,000 worth of aid to Kyiv, minister of foreign affairs says

Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced during a meeting with NATO countries' foreign ministers a new contribution from Romania in support of Ukraine, worth USD 830,000. Last year, Romania sent USD 400,000 to Kyiv as a financial contribution.

"Minister Aurescu announced a new contribution from Romania in support of Ukraine, in the amount of USD 830,000, for the Voluntary Fund regarding the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (NATO-Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund)," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"[The minister] highlighted the commitment of the Romanian authorities to continue the firm support of Ukraine, on all dimensions, including for its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, based on our country's support of NATO's Open Door policy, including based on the decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Bucharest in 2008," reads the press release.

The Romanian official also requested to increase the competencies of the NATO-Ukraine Commission and to facilitate the accession of Kyiv to NATO.

Ukraine's MFA, Dmytro Kuleba, was also present during the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting. This also marks NATO's first formal meeting since Finland joined the military alliance.

Romania shares borders with Ukraine in the Carpathian Mountains and Tulcea County. When the war broke out in February 2022, the Romanian government issued an initiative that subsidizes the housing of Ukrainian refugee families through the 50/20 Program, most of them came through Moldova or directly through the border post of Siret, in the north-east of Romania.

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania/Facebook)