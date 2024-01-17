Romania’s Foreign Ministry launches call for annual scholarship program for non-EU citizens

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MAE, recently launched the annual scholarship program offered to foreign citizens from non-EU countries for the academic year 2024-2025. This year, 500 scholarships are available.

The program is administered by the MAE and aims to foster the long-term development and deepening of bilateral relations with the students' countries of origin, as well as to promote Romanian higher education institutions more effectively on a global level.

This year, the application process for accessing the program has been fully digitized and equipped with a multi-device online platform for the submission and evaluation of candidates, MAE said. The evaluation will be done in collaboration with the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development, and Innovation within the Ministry of Education.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, over 50,000 applications were submitted through the platform for a total of 500 scholarships.

"Foreign students represent a bridge between Romania and their home countries, and I am convinced that, in addition to facilitating the professional training of their future intellectual elites, the success of this program in recent years also represents a model of good practice within the collective effort to improve global access to education," said state secretary for institutional relations Janina Sitaru.

Candidates interested in the scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year can access the online platform to submit their applications either directly at Scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro or by visiting the Study in Romania website (Studyinromania.gov.ro) or the MAE website, specifically the section on Scholarships offered to foreign citizens by the Romanian state.

Individual candidate applications can be uploaded to the online platform from January 16 to March 16, 2024, and the selection results are expected to be announced around July 15.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)