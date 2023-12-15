Romania’s Babeș-Bolyai University wins Google project for inclusion of people from disadvantaged backgrounds

The Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca has won a project funded by Google for its active involvement in society. The project will focus on inclusion and support for young people with potential from less privileged backgrounds in preparation in the field of Computer Science.

High school students from marginalized groups will be selected and provided with support by the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science, part of UBB, so that they can develop skills in the field. Google, through its CSR initiative, will provide students with complementary learning resources and access to mentors and professionals within the company, according to the press release.

The university aims to create research and testing environments that allow users to interact more intuitively with new AI algorithms or systems in a context that mimics the real world but offers control and flexibility. Such immersive experiences can help create personalized and adaptive learning contexts useful in education and professional training.

The project also aims to improve the way students understand, contribute to, and succeed in computer science and AI research, not to mention continue their studies and career in the domain.

The program opening and the first workshop took place on November 18, 2023. The project also includes a series of 4 workshops, culminating in a hackathon, during which students will work collaboratively with students and faculty of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science.

Through this collaboration, UBB commits to continue promoting academic excellence and positive social impact in the community. Meanwhile, Google, through this selection, highlights the importance of UBB's contribution to developing an inclusive and sustained academic environment, offering equal opportunities to all young people passionate about the field of Computer Science, according to the university's press release.

(Photo source: UBB Cluj on Facebook)