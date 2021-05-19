Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 11:55
Events

Romania fails to qualify for Eurovision 2021 final

19 May 2021
Romania has failed to qualify for the Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Romanian singer Roxen performed the song Amnesia in the first semifinal on May 18 and failed to get the required number of votes to qualify for the final stage of the competition, Digi24 reported.

The first ten qualifiers for Saturday night’s Grand Final are Azerbaijan, Belgium, Cyprus, Israel, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and Ukraine. 

This is the third time that Romania stops in the semifinals at Eurovision. In 2018, the country missed the final for the first time in 14 years, after the local band The Humans didn’t manage to pass the semifinals. Then again, in 2019, Romania’s representative Ester Peony missed the final as well.

Eurovision 2021 takes place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. 

Romania joined the Eurovision contest in 1994 and has never managed to win the competition so far. It managed to finish in the top five on three occasions, and in 2005 and 2010 it ended the final in third place.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Eurovision Romania; photo credit: EBU/Thomas Hanses)

Normal
10

