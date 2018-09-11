Romania’s factoring market, up 13% in the first half

The factoring market in Romania reached EUR 2.2 billion in the first half of this year, up by 13% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the Romanian Factoring Association.

Internal factoring operations increased by 14%, to EUR 1.76 billion. The sectors with the highest share in internal factoring operations were FMCG, with about 20%, metals, chemicals, water and recycling, with 16%, and IT&C – also 16%.

Export factoring volumes increased by 21% while import factoring operations dropped by 48%.

