27 °C
Bucharest
Sep 11, 15:32

Romania’s factoring market, up 13% in the first half

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The factoring market in Romania reached EUR 2.2 billion in the first half of this year, up by 13% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the Romanian Factoring Association.

Internal factoring operations increased by 14%, to EUR 1.76 billion. The sectors with the highest share in internal factoring operations were FMCG, with about 20%, metals, chemicals, water and recycling, with 16%, and IT&C – also 16%.

Export factoring volumes increased by 21% while import factoring operations dropped by 48%.

Romania’s factoring market goes up by 13% in 2017

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now