Romania's Eximbank rebrands and relaunches as universal bank

Exim Banca Românească officially relaunched on Wednesday, May 10, as a comprehensive, wholly Romanian bank servicing both individuals and corporations. The rebranded EximBank now ranks as the eighth largest bank by managed assets in Romania.

Executive President Traian Halalai emphasized the bank's commitment to accelerating financial intermediation, supporting national prosperity, and building enduring partnerships. He expressed confidence in the bank's strategy of solidifying a strong foundation for future growth, built on the rapid development and strong branding of the past decade.

Exim Banca Românească plans to promote responsible lending and savings, providing tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate, and public sector clients. With 83 branches and 26 business centers, the bank aims to be close to its customers while implementing various Romanian and European development programs.

The rebranding follows the merger of state-owned EximBank and Banca Românească last year, through which EximBank moved from a specialized bank dedicated only to corporate clients to a universal bank model.

The new brand identity blends elements from both banks and emphasizes the Romanian tricolor, underlining the bank's national roots.

(Photo source: Facebook/Exim Banca Romaneasca)