Finance

Alpha Bank's loan portfolio in Romania passes EUR 3 bln

10 May 2023

Alpha Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the Greek group Alpha Bank, has increased its net loan portfolio by almost 13% from March 2022 until March 2023, to EUR 3.02 billion.

The growth was supported by an over 20% increase in loans to companies.

In the first quarter of 2023, Alpha Bank Romania's sales of new loans to corporate clients increased by 16%, while the new loans granted to SMEs surged by 94% versus the same period of 2022.

The bank's total assets reached EUR 4.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, up by 13% compared to the same period of the previous year. The profit after tax reached EUR 11 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
