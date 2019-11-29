Romania Insider
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Bucharest hosts on Saturday, November 29, the draw for the groups of the European Football Championship – Euro 2020. The event takes place at the Romexpo exhibition center, in Northern Bucharest, in the presence of 11 European football superstars, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has announced.

The players and former players who come to Bucharest for this event include Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, defenders Philipp Lahm (Germany), John Sivebæk (Denmark), Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal), Marcel Desailly (France), midfielders Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece), João Mário (Portugal), Karel Poborsky (Czechia), Ruud Gullit (Netherlands), and strikers Andrey Arshavin (Russia), Francesco Totti (Italy).

Twenty of the participants to the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament are already known and the other four will be determined following the Nations League playoffs, in which Romania will also participate, at the end of March. Romania will play against Iceland first and, if it wins this match, will then face the winner of the match between Hungary and Bulgaria.

Romania’s capital Bucharest is one of the 12 hosts of the Euro 2020, alongside London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Sankt Petersburg, Bilbao, Budapest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Dublin.

Bucharest has already started promoting the Euro 2020. The festive Christmas lighting in the city this year is dedicated to the football event.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei Facebook page)

