Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 11/30/2019 - 20:29
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
30 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The draw for the European Football Championship – Euro 2020, which took place in Bucharest on Saturday evening, November 30, has put together three of the tournament’s favorites, Portugal, France and Germany in the same group (Group F), where they will be joined by a team coming from the Nations League playoffs. Portugal is the winner of the Euro 2016, France is the competition’s finalist, and Germany was a semifinalist in 2016. The three teams together have won six European Championships (Germany-3, France-2, and Portugal-1).

Former European champions Spain will play in group E with Poland and Sweden as its adversaries. England will play in group D against Croatia and the Czech Republic. The Netherlands will play in group C against Ukraine and Austria.

The only two groups where all the four teams are known are group A (Italy, Turkey, Wales, Switzerland) and group B (Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia).

Romania will participate in play-off A, with the first match against Iceland and a possible second match against the winner between Hungary and Bulgaria. If Romania qualifies after this play-off, it will play in group C alongside the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria. If any of the other three teams win this play-off, they will play in group F, with France, Germany, and Portugal.

Three of the matches in group C will take place in Bucharest, on the National Arena.

[email protected]

(Photo source: UEFA EURO 2020 Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 11/30/2019 - 20:29
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
30 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The draw for the European Football Championship – Euro 2020, which took place in Bucharest on Saturday evening, November 30, has put together three of the tournament’s favorites, Portugal, France and Germany in the same group (Group F), where they will be joined by a team coming from the Nations League playoffs. Portugal is the winner of the Euro 2016, France is the competition’s finalist, and Germany was a semifinalist in 2016. The three teams together have won six European Championships (Germany-3, France-2, and Portugal-1).

Former European champions Spain will play in group E with Poland and Sweden as its adversaries. England will play in group D against Croatia and the Czech Republic. The Netherlands will play in group C against Ukraine and Austria.

The only two groups where all the four teams are known are group A (Italy, Turkey, Wales, Switzerland) and group B (Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia).

Romania will participate in play-off A, with the first match against Iceland and a possible second match against the winner between Hungary and Bulgaria. If Romania qualifies after this play-off, it will play in group C alongside the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria. If any of the other three teams win this play-off, they will play in group F, with France, Germany, and Portugal.

Three of the matches in group C will take place in Bucharest, on the National Arena.

[email protected]

(Photo source: UEFA EURO 2020 Facebook page)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40