Romania among top performers in Eastern Europe for mobile browsing quality in 2026

Romania was among the countries with the best mobile web browsing performance in Eastern Europe, according to data collected by nPerf, an independent internet performance measurement platform, in the first four months of 2026.

With a score of 72.3%, Slovakia recorded the best mobile web browsing performance in Eastern Europe, surpassing six other countries in the region, according to the loading speed of the most popular web pages. This means Slovak users benefited from the shortest loading times and the most responsive interactions during online sessions.

In second place was Bulgaria with 69.8%, recording a difference of 2.5% from the leader.

Romania completed the podium with 67.2%, closely followed by the Czech Republic (67.0%) and Poland (64.0%).

These five countries form a relatively homogeneous group, where the difference between first and fifth place does not exceed 8.3%.

At the bottom of the ranking were Moldova (55.8%) and Ukraine (55.6%), which recorded lower performance by almost 17% compared to Slovakia. For users in these two countries, lower mobile browsing speed translated into slightly longer waiting times when opening a page or switching from one tab to another, for example.

Across the seven analyzed countries, mobile browsing indices ranged between 55.6% and 72.3%, illustrating diverse realities depending on territory. These figures reflected the ability of networks to provide a stable and fast experience in common tasks such as reading news or performing an online search.

While Slovakia and Bulgaria stood out with scores above 69%, the regional average was around 64%, pulled down by the weaker performance of Moldova and Ukraine.

nPerf is an independent internet performance measurement platform based on real user experience. By transforming millions of connection tests into actionable analytics, nPerf helps operators improve their networks and contributes to building a faster and more reliable internet for everyone.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)