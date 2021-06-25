Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:19
Social

Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop

25 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could start destroying some of the COVID-19 vaccines received earlier this year as they are set to expire while the population's interest in vaccination has dropped significantly.

After a strong start of the vaccination campaign, Romania has seen a slowdown over the last two months and is now among the last in the EU in terms of vaccination rates. While people living in the big cities were more willing to get vaccinated, almost half of Romania's population is living in rural areas, where interest in vaccination is very low.

As a result, Romania now holds a surplus of vaccines and will start to destroy some of the unused doses received earlier this year as they will expire soon. About a week ago, the authorities asked the suppliers to send fewer COVID-19 vaccines than planned for the same reason.

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Thursday, June 24, that Romania would destroy 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine due to expire on June 30, Digi24 reported.

A few days before, Gheorghita had told Digi24 that Romania would try to redistribute or sell the vaccine doses that were about to expire.

Also as a result of the Romanians' reduced interest in vaccination, dozens of vaccination centres have shut down while others have reduced their program to a few hours a day or a few days a week. The medical teams working at these centres are set to join the program aimed at boosting access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural areas.

"According to data centralized the day before […], 45 vaccination centres have temporarily suspended activity, another 136 vaccination points have temporarily suspended activity in the centres that are still active - these centres had several vaccination points, and their number has been practically reduced to allow the detachment of mobile teams that will ensure vaccination in rural areas-, and 314 vaccination centres have reduced their working hours from 12 hours to 6 hours, or even 4 hours," Valeriu Gheorghita said on June 24, according to News.ro.

According to Gheorghita, more than 62,300 people have been vaccinated within the "The city vaccinates the village" program. This action, together with the authorities' initiative to condition access to some events only for vaccinated people, is aimed at reviving the vaccination campaign and accelerating the vaccination rates. However, these measures are yet to show their results.

The vaccination campaign coordinator also said that approximately 25% of Romania's eligible population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, News.ro reported. More than 4.6 million people are now vaccinated in the country, and most of them (over 4.4 million) are fully vaccinated. The highest vaccination rates were reported in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Sibiu, Brasov, and Timis.

The Government missed its intermediate target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June and it is highly unlikely that it will reach the stated goal of having 10 million Romanians vaccinated by fall.

According to the official report released on Thursday, only 25,599 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and only 11,224 of them got their first dose. The figure represents about a quarter of the number reported in early May, for example - more than 100,000 people vaccinated in one day.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also come to confirm that the vaccination campaign is not going as planned in Romania. According to the EU agency's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union. For example, Romania's cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose among adults is below 30%, compared to an average of 57.4% in the EU/EEA.

In related news, prime minister Florin Citu announced that the EU digital certificate for travel would be available starting July 1.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:19
Social

Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop

25 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania could start destroying some of the COVID-19 vaccines received earlier this year as they are set to expire while the population's interest in vaccination has dropped significantly.

After a strong start of the vaccination campaign, Romania has seen a slowdown over the last two months and is now among the last in the EU in terms of vaccination rates. While people living in the big cities were more willing to get vaccinated, almost half of Romania's population is living in rural areas, where interest in vaccination is very low.

As a result, Romania now holds a surplus of vaccines and will start to destroy some of the unused doses received earlier this year as they will expire soon. About a week ago, the authorities asked the suppliers to send fewer COVID-19 vaccines than planned for the same reason.

Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Thursday, June 24, that Romania would destroy 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine due to expire on June 30, Digi24 reported.

A few days before, Gheorghita had told Digi24 that Romania would try to redistribute or sell the vaccine doses that were about to expire.

Also as a result of the Romanians' reduced interest in vaccination, dozens of vaccination centres have shut down while others have reduced their program to a few hours a day or a few days a week. The medical teams working at these centres are set to join the program aimed at boosting access to COVID-19 vaccines in rural areas.

"According to data centralized the day before […], 45 vaccination centres have temporarily suspended activity, another 136 vaccination points have temporarily suspended activity in the centres that are still active - these centres had several vaccination points, and their number has been practically reduced to allow the detachment of mobile teams that will ensure vaccination in rural areas-, and 314 vaccination centres have reduced their working hours from 12 hours to 6 hours, or even 4 hours," Valeriu Gheorghita said on June 24, according to News.ro.

According to Gheorghita, more than 62,300 people have been vaccinated within the "The city vaccinates the village" program. This action, together with the authorities' initiative to condition access to some events only for vaccinated people, is aimed at reviving the vaccination campaign and accelerating the vaccination rates. However, these measures are yet to show their results.

The vaccination campaign coordinator also said that approximately 25% of Romania's eligible population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, News.ro reported. More than 4.6 million people are now vaccinated in the country, and most of them (over 4.4 million) are fully vaccinated. The highest vaccination rates were reported in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Sibiu, Brasov, and Timis.

The Government missed its intermediate target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June and it is highly unlikely that it will reach the stated goal of having 10 million Romanians vaccinated by fall.

According to the official report released on Thursday, only 25,599 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and only 11,224 of them got their first dose. The figure represents about a quarter of the number reported in early May, for example - more than 100,000 people vaccinated in one day.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also come to confirm that the vaccination campaign is not going as planned in Romania. According to the EU agency's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union. For example, Romania's cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose among adults is below 30%, compared to an average of 57.4% in the EU/EEA.

In related news, prime minister Florin Citu announced that the EU digital certificate for travel would be available starting July 1.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars