Romanian Deputies: coal-fired power plants can be kept as ‘technical reserve’

09 November 2022
Two coal-fired power units at Turceni and Rovinari power plants operated by CE Oltenia and summing up to 660MW installed capacity will not be closed down at the end of 2022 as planned but may be kept as “technical reserve” for the period 2023-2026 if decided so by the power grid operator Transelectrica, according to an ordinance passed by the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making chamber, on November 8.

The two units (at Turceni and Rovinari) were supposed to be closed down at the end of this year under the national implementation plan of the Resilience Facility (PNRR).

Separately, coal units of the Turceni and Rovinari power plants will be kept as a technical reserve during 2023-2030 under the same ordinance, Profit.ro reported.

Other coal-fired power plants of CE Oltenia, scheduled for closure by 2032, can also be kept as technical reserves (rather than being closed down) upon decisions made by Transelectrica by 2025 and 2032.

Power units summing up to 1,450MW will be closed or placed as “strategic reserve” by the end of 2025, and other units summing up to 1,140MW by the end of 2032.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

