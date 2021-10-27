EBRD helps RO coal-fired power plant CE Oltenia finance decarbonisation plan

The state company Complexul Energetic (CE) Oltenia, the largest producer of coal-based electricity in Romania, is preparing, with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to contract a syndicated loan from several Romanian and European banks.

The money will count as its own contribution to planned investments in new energy production capacity, part of its restructuring and decarbonisation plan that is still awaiting the final green light of the European Commission, Profit.to reported.

The plan, currently under discussion with the European Commission's DG Competition, aims to build new, less polluting energy capacities of approximately 735 MW of PV parks and 1,325 MW of gas-fired units.

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)