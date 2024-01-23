Real Estate

Romania’s construction output soars by 9.6% per year since 2017, four times faster than sector’s value-added

23 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume in Romania increased by an average of 9.6% per annum (p.a.) over the past six years (as of Q3, 2023), and the sector is frequently seen as a major driver of the country’s economic expansion.

When measured by the gross value added generated, however, the sector’s annualised advance over the past six years is only 2.3% – compared to the 2.9% overall annualised advance of the GDP.

Total gross value added has increased by 3.0% p.a. over the past six years, driven by IT&C (+9.9% p.a.) and real estate activities (+5.4% p.a.). Even the sector of services to households increased its gross value added by 3.3% p.a., more than the average. 

The wide discrepancy between the sharp advance of the construction works volume and the value added generated by the sector advancing much slower may hide the significant increase in the (relative) price of inputs: construction materials and energy. In other words, input prices rise faster than the price of constructors’ output (buildings, civil engineering works). In layman's terms, the construction companies use more expensive inputs but can not pass them to the end-user entirely.

It may also reflect, to some extent, the shift towards less value-added segments of the market, such as civil engineering - compared to residential. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sandra Dragojlovic/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction output soars by 9.6% per year since 2017, four times faster than sector’s value-added

23 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume in Romania increased by an average of 9.6% per annum (p.a.) over the past six years (as of Q3, 2023), and the sector is frequently seen as a major driver of the country’s economic expansion.

When measured by the gross value added generated, however, the sector’s annualised advance over the past six years is only 2.3% – compared to the 2.9% overall annualised advance of the GDP.

Total gross value added has increased by 3.0% p.a. over the past six years, driven by IT&C (+9.9% p.a.) and real estate activities (+5.4% p.a.). Even the sector of services to households increased its gross value added by 3.3% p.a., more than the average. 

The wide discrepancy between the sharp advance of the construction works volume and the value added generated by the sector advancing much slower may hide the significant increase in the (relative) price of inputs: construction materials and energy. In other words, input prices rise faster than the price of constructors’ output (buildings, civil engineering works). In layman's terms, the construction companies use more expensive inputs but can not pass them to the end-user entirely.

It may also reflect, to some extent, the shift towards less value-added segments of the market, such as civil engineering - compared to residential. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sandra Dragojlovic/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023