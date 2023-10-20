Environment

Analysis: Non-recycled packaging waste cost Romanian companies EUR 6 mln in 2022

20 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies in Romania that did not recycle their packaging waste paid RON 33 million, the equivalent of over EUR 6 million, to the Environment Fund Administration in 2022, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics analyzed by Clean Recycle.

The amount is four times lower than in 2012, however, which shows greater responsibility from local businesses regarding their environmental obligations.

In the last ten years, between 2012-2022, the amounts paid by companies for packaging waste that was not recycled or recovered amounted to some EUR 181 million, the same source said.

“Romania has evolved in recent years at the level of packaging waste recovery, but the progress is quite slow. Now, however, we have the opportunity to accelerate this process, especially if we refer to the development of the infrastructure to help us increase the recycling rate. Only through PNRR, we have over EUR 1 billion for investments to ensure the most efficient management of packaging waste,” said Cosmin Monda, founder and CEO of Clean Recycle.

Companies generating packaging waste must report all quantities placed on the market through OIREPs (Organizations Implementing the Obligations of Extended Producer Responsibility), which take on this responsibility. Otherwise, economic operators have to pay RON 2 for each kg of unused packaging to the Environment Fund.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inkdropcreative1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Analysis: Non-recycled packaging waste cost Romanian companies EUR 6 mln in 2022

20 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies in Romania that did not recycle their packaging waste paid RON 33 million, the equivalent of over EUR 6 million, to the Environment Fund Administration in 2022, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics analyzed by Clean Recycle.

The amount is four times lower than in 2012, however, which shows greater responsibility from local businesses regarding their environmental obligations.

In the last ten years, between 2012-2022, the amounts paid by companies for packaging waste that was not recycled or recovered amounted to some EUR 181 million, the same source said.

“Romania has evolved in recent years at the level of packaging waste recovery, but the progress is quite slow. Now, however, we have the opportunity to accelerate this process, especially if we refer to the development of the infrastructure to help us increase the recycling rate. Only through PNRR, we have over EUR 1 billion for investments to ensure the most efficient management of packaging waste,” said Cosmin Monda, founder and CEO of Clean Recycle.

Companies generating packaging waste must report all quantities placed on the market through OIREPs (Organizations Implementing the Obligations of Extended Producer Responsibility), which take on this responsibility. Otherwise, economic operators have to pay RON 2 for each kg of unused packaging to the Environment Fund.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inkdropcreative1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision