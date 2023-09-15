Environment

Romania committed to enforcing deposit-refund system for recyclable containers on November 30

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian minister of environment, Mircea Fechet, announced that the government does not agree with the postponement of the November 30 deadline for enforcing the deposit-refund system - SGR, as requested by RetuRO – the company designated as SGR administrator.

The enforcement of the SGR system in Romania was repeatedly deferred at the request of the large-sized retailers.

Minister Fechet assured that he will personally insert the first PET into the automatic collection machine for these packages on November 30, Profit.ro reported.

He added that the system has been delayed, with its original effective date of January 2021 being extended first to October 1, 2022, then November 30, 2023.

"The Romanian government has shown flexibility and understanding, but we cannot perpetuate this model of postponement," said the minister, who invited the RetuRO company to discussions on the subject, but with the mention that the system will come into force on November 30.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Patcharamai Vutipapornkul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Romania committed to enforcing deposit-refund system for recyclable containers on November 30

15 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian minister of environment, Mircea Fechet, announced that the government does not agree with the postponement of the November 30 deadline for enforcing the deposit-refund system - SGR, as requested by RetuRO – the company designated as SGR administrator.

The enforcement of the SGR system in Romania was repeatedly deferred at the request of the large-sized retailers.

Minister Fechet assured that he will personally insert the first PET into the automatic collection machine for these packages on November 30, Profit.ro reported.

He added that the system has been delayed, with its original effective date of January 2021 being extended first to October 1, 2022, then November 30, 2023.

"The Romanian government has shown flexibility and understanding, but we cannot perpetuate this model of postponement," said the minister, who invited the RetuRO company to discussions on the subject, but with the mention that the system will come into force on November 30.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Patcharamai Vutipapornkul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover