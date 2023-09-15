Romania committed to enforcing deposit-refund system for recyclable containers on November 30

The Romanian minister of environment, Mircea Fechet, announced that the government does not agree with the postponement of the November 30 deadline for enforcing the deposit-refund system - SGR, as requested by RetuRO – the company designated as SGR administrator.

The enforcement of the SGR system in Romania was repeatedly deferred at the request of the large-sized retailers.

Minister Fechet assured that he will personally insert the first PET into the automatic collection machine for these packages on November 30, Profit.ro reported.

He added that the system has been delayed, with its original effective date of January 2021 being extended first to October 1, 2022, then November 30, 2023.

"The Romanian government has shown flexibility and understanding, but we cannot perpetuate this model of postponement," said the minister, who invited the RetuRO company to discussions on the subject, but with the mention that the system will come into force on November 30.

(Photo source: Patcharamai Vutipapornkul/Dreamstime.com)