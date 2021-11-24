Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 13:14
Business

Neamt county and the cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea to get new electric buses

24 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea, and Neamt county will add new electric buses to their public transport fleets. The Ministry of Development announced on November 24 that it completed the procedure for awarding the public procurement contract for 70 electric buses.

Thus, supply contracts are to be concluded for the cities of Iasi (24 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 24 slow charging stations), Targu Mures (15 buses, 5 fast charging stations and 15 slow charging stations) and Tulcea (10 buses, 3 fast charging stations and 10 slow charging station), and the county of Neamt (21 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 21 slow charging stations).

The four contracts have a value of almost RON 138 million, and the winning bidder for all four lots is BMC TRUCK & BUS. The electric buses will be about 10 meters long.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/24/2021 - 13:14
Business

Neamt county and the cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea to get new electric buses

24 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea, and Neamt county will add new electric buses to their public transport fleets. The Ministry of Development announced on November 24 that it completed the procedure for awarding the public procurement contract for 70 electric buses.

Thus, supply contracts are to be concluded for the cities of Iasi (24 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 24 slow charging stations), Targu Mures (15 buses, 5 fast charging stations and 15 slow charging stations) and Tulcea (10 buses, 3 fast charging stations and 10 slow charging station), and the county of Neamt (21 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 21 slow charging stations).

The four contracts have a value of almost RON 138 million, and the winning bidder for all four lots is BMC TRUCK & BUS. The electric buses will be about 10 meters long.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest