Neamt county and the cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea to get new electric buses

The Romanian cities of Iasi, Targu Mures and Tulcea, and Neamt county will add new electric buses to their public transport fleets. The Ministry of Development announced on November 24 that it completed the procedure for awarding the public procurement contract for 70 electric buses.

Thus, supply contracts are to be concluded for the cities of Iasi (24 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 24 slow charging stations), Targu Mures (15 buses, 5 fast charging stations and 15 slow charging stations) and Tulcea (10 buses, 3 fast charging stations and 10 slow charging station), and the county of Neamt (21 buses, 7 fast charging stations and 21 slow charging stations).

The four contracts have a value of almost RON 138 million, and the winning bidder for all four lots is BMC TRUCK & BUS. The electric buses will be about 10 meters long.

